What’s on the menu (and on tap) with the new concession operator at Century II?

Soon you’ll be able to step up to the concession stand at the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center and order up a Two Brothers brisket sandwich, homemade cookies and a Wichita-brewed craft beer.
A new operator is planning to promote Wichita’s food scene with fresher and more local offerings at the stands – cooking to impress thousands of out-of-towners who eat at Century II during trade shows and entertainment events.
“It is our goal to see a lot more local brands sold throughout the concessions,” said Ana Ryan of Culinary Catering.
It’s good for the town and it’s good for the concession business itself, she said.
“We want to kind of allow people to enjoy themselves here at Century II while they’re at a trade show or at and event and not have to feel like they need to go out to dinner,” she said.
And once they get a taste of local cuisine at Century II, they might be more likely to try a locally owned restaurant or brewpub when they are out on the town, she said.
On Tuesday, the City Council awarded the concession contract to Culinary Catering, a spin-off from Two Brothers BBQ, a three-restaurant Wichita chain.
The city puts the concession contract up for bid about every two years. This time, Culinary Catering beat the incumbent concessionaire, Cappucino Connections, said John D’Angelo, director of arts and cultural services.
“The (selection) committee just felt that this new group was the better choice, offering us the better opportunity,” he said. “Two years from now we’ll probably go out again with another (request for proposals) to see if there’s another vendor out there.”
The concession contract comes in addition to a contract the company won in April to provide catered meals at Century II.
The goal of more locally sourced food at Century II solidified in October, when the company wound up catering a performance by Alton Brown, a Food Network celebrity.
“We fed their crew the whole time he was here,” Ryan said. “We did soup from Tanya’s Kitchen, we did doughnuts from the Donut Whole, we did barbecue, obviously from Two Brothers, we also did Reverie Coffee. So we’re really trying to introduce our community to more people."
And an introduction to Wichita wouldn’t be complete without a local beer, so Culinary Catering will be offering brews by Aero Plains Brewing and Wichita Brewing Company at Century II events.
You’ll still be able to get concession-stand staples such hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and nachos.
But depending on the event, you’ll also see menu offerings such as meat and cheese charcuterie boards, salads, wraps, vegetables and fruit cups, she said.
“Fried foods are awesome,” she said. “But I think in our day and age now, there are a lot more health-conscious people.”
