Former Park City mayor appointed to Kansas Legislature

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

January 20, 2018 06:13 PM

Emil Bergquist, who has spent a total of 16 years as a Park City mayor or council member, was chosen Saturday to replace Dr. Greg Lakin in the Kansas Legislature.

Bergquist, 62, was tabbed by a Republican precinct committee to represent District 91, filling the seat Lakin vacated when he was appointed chief medical officer for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Bergquist was mayor of Park City from 2001 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2013. He has spent another eight years on the city council, including a six-year span that began in 1995.

He is expected to be sworn in as a state legislator sometime in the coming week and will serve the remainder of the term.

“I would anticipate running” for a full term this fall, he said.

