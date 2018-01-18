Kansas lawmaker performs Heimlich on fellow senator who was choking

Sen. Ed Berger performed the Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Dan Goddard on Wednesday as he was choking during dinner.
The Hutchinson Republican came to the aid of the Parsons Republican at the Topeka Country Club.
“He was choking and struggling and I asked, ‘the Heimlich?’ and he said ‘yes.’ So I gave him the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge what he was choking on,” Berger said.
Both men are first-term senators and assigned to the Ways and Means Committee, though their districts are in separate parts of the state. Berger said they were at the Country Club for a reception.
Berger said it was the first time he’s performed the maneuver.
“It was pretty simple. I just hope I didn’t hurt him,” Berger said.
Goddard said it was the first time he’s had to be rescued from choking. He said he isn’t sure what caused him to choke, adding that he was eating salad, bread and meat.
Berger asked afterward if he had broken any ribs, Goddard said.
But the senator said he feels fine.
“I feel real good today. I’m a happy camper,” Goddard said.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
