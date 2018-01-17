Bob Dole, praised by Trump and Democrats, receives Congressional Gold Medal

Bob Dole, longtime Senate Republican leader and the GOP’s 1996 presidential nominee, was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday for his service in war and government.
The 94-year-old World War II veteran’s achievements were praised by Democrats and Republicans alike as he received the medal in a ceremony at the Capitol’s Rotunda.
President Donald Trump reflected on Dole’s accomplishments and praised him for his work with veterans and the National World War II Memorial in Washington.
“You are a friend. You are a patriot, a hero, a leader,” Trump said. “It is an honor to be with you, Bob. Thank you for your service.”
“He set the example of putting country before party,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who served with Dole in the Senate. “The venerable United States Senate you love so deeply is better and stronger for your stewardship.”
Dole was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1950, to the U.S. House in 1960 and the Senate in 1968. He became Senate Majority Leader in 1985 and served as Senate GOP leader until 1996.
Dole ran for vice president in 1976 on President Gerald Ford’s ticket, and sought the GOP presidential nomination in 1980, 1988 and 1996. He won the nomination in 1996, losing the election to President Bill Clinton.
As a senator, Dole was renowned for his ability to compromise. He and Democratic Sen. George McGovern were the driving forces behind improving access to food stamps, and Dole’s amendment to the Voting Rights Act of 1982 allowed the legislation to pass with overwhelming support from both parties and the White House.
“In politics honorable compromise is no sin. It is what protects us from absolutism and intolerance,” Dole said in his speech accepting the Republican nomination in 1996.
Kansans who are Baby Boomers and older remember many of Dole’s accomplishments. He played basketball at the University of Kansas before being deployed to the European theater in World War II. He was gravely wounded while trying to rescue a fellow soldier and permanently lost most of the use of his right arm. He received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with an oak leaf cluster for his wartime service.
“As I said to him, it is a well-deserved honor and, in many ways, reflects on the wide diversity of service that Bob has always had,” said his friend and work colleague, former Sen. Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker, who now lives on her ranch near Burdick in Morris County.
Dole spearheaded efforts to raise $200 million to fund the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and was instrumental in helping raise funds for the Eisenhower Memorial. He is an advocate of the disabled, of veterans, children, agriculture and national parks.
“I think Senator Dole is one of the best examples of a statesman in our nation’s history,” said Steve Coen, executive director of the Kansas Health Foundation and who served eight years as Dole’s legislative assistant in Washington D.C. and as his state director for offices in Kansas.
“We really need to pay attention to the example that he was — particularly now because of the political system we have going on today. He took the time to really learn about the issues and was not afraid to work with people on the other side of the aisle to do what was best for our country.
“Now, people are so much into their own camps, they don’t take the time to think about what we need to do to serve the country’s best interest.”
“Being in my position, I could see how he could do things that other senators could not do,” Coen said. “He could make things happen in the state of Kansas, especially on agriculture bills. He could make legislation come to the forefront that might not happen otherwise.”
