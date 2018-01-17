Bob Dole, praised by Trump and Democrats, receives Congressional Gold Medal

More Videos 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal Pause 0:31 A van crashed into a house causing an evacuation 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 0:44 Police search for two men after teen was shot in the leg 2:21 Who is Bob Dole? 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 2:25 Just how well did SMU shoot the ball? Taylor Eldridge breaks it down. 1:18 Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal Former Sen. Bob Dole, 94, received the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 17, 2018, for his service to the nation as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.” Former Sen. Bob Dole, 94, received the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 17, 2018, for his service to the nation as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.” Speaker Paul Ryan/YouTube

Former Sen. Bob Dole, 94, received the Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 17, 2018, for his service to the nation as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.” Speaker Paul Ryan/YouTube