Trump is driving young Republicans away from the GOP

2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal Pause

0:31 A van crashed into a house causing an evacuation

1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

0:44 Police search for two men after teen was shot in the leg

2:21 Who is Bob Dole?

1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma

1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita

0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House

2:25 Just how well did SMU shoot the ball? Taylor Eldridge breaks it down.