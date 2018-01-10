Brownback ‘tossed every ally he had left under the bus’ in budget plan

More Videos 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education Pause 0:55 Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays 1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 0:43 Two Wichita police officers are facing criminal charges 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:56 Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft 2:11 How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways 4:01 This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 1:46 Rookie coach adds another trophy to Bishop Carroll’s loaded case Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education In his last State of the State address, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Tuesday that the state should add $600 million in education funding over the next five years. In his last State of the State address, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Tuesday that the state should add $600 million in education funding over the next five years. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

