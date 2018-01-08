City may hike sales tax for developers of Delano, Spaghetti Works, Chicken N Pickle

City Hall is poised to raise the sales tax in three areas of Wichita to generate $8.4 million to pay developers to build apartments, a hotel and a Chicken N Pickle restaurant.
The new taxes would add as much as two cents on the dollar to purchases made for the next 15 to 22 years at businesses around the new public library in Delano, the former Spaghetti Works building downtown and the planned Chicken N Pickle in northeast Wichita.
The creation of those “Community Improvement Districts” will raise money to repay developers for part of their costs of building tax-generating projects in those areas.
Here’s how each of the three projects breaks down:
Delano Catalyst
Sales tax increase – Two cents on the dollar for each purchase made in the district for up to 22 years.
Money to the developer – $3 million.
Location – 7.2 acres southwest of the corner of McLean and Sycamore, south and west of the Advanced Learning Library under construction.
The project – 180 apartments, a 90-room hotel and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
Estimated project cost – $52 million
Spaghetti Works
Sales tax increase – Two cents on the dollar for up to 22 years.
Money to the developer – $3,118,504. The city will receive an estimated $311,000 for maintenance of Naftzger Park and adjacent streets.
Location – The former Spaghetti Works building, 619 E. William, and the parking area now situated north of the building.
The project – Renovating the Spaghetti Works into a minimum of 41 apartments, plus construction of a new 37,000 square-foot commercial building on south Douglas between Naftzger Park and the BNSF railroad tracks.
Estimated project cost – $26 million.
Chicken N Pickle
Sales tax increase – 1.5 cents on the dollar for up to 15 years.
Money to the developer – $2.3 million. The city will receive $230,000 for street improvements at the site.
Location – Southeast corner of 13th and Greenwich.
The project – A restaurant, rooftop bar, and 12 courts for playing pickle ball, a racquet sport played on a court about half the size of a tennis court. Six of the courts will be indoors and six outdoors.
Estimated project cost – $10.5 million.
The City Council is scheduled to hold the legally required public hearings and then vote on each of the three tax increases at a meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 455 N. Main, Wichita.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
