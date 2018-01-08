More Videos

What is the Kansas DCF? 1:37

What is the Kansas DCF?

Pause
Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot 2:07

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

  • Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

    Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018.

Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018. Chicken N Pickle
Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018. Chicken N Pickle

Politics & Government

City may hike sales tax for developers of Delano, Spaghetti Works, Chicken N Pickle

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

January 08, 2018 03:59 PM

City Hall is poised to raise the sales tax in three areas of Wichita to generate $8.4 million to pay developers to build apartments, a hotel and a Chicken N Pickle restaurant.

The new taxes would add as much as two cents on the dollar to purchases made for the next 15 to 22 years at businesses around the new public library in Delano, the former Spaghetti Works building downtown and the planned Chicken N Pickle in northeast Wichita.

The creation of those “Community Improvement Districts” will raise money to repay developers for part of their costs of building tax-generating projects in those areas.

Here’s how each of the three projects breaks down:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delano Catalyst

Delano catalyst
Delano Catalyst concept drawing.
Courtesy image

Sales tax increase – Two cents on the dollar for each purchase made in the district for up to 22 years.

Money to the developer – $3 million.

Location – 7.2 acres southwest of the corner of McLean and Sycamore, south and west of the Advanced Learning Library under construction.

The project – 180 apartments, a 90-room hotel and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.

Estimated project cost – $52 million

More Videos

What is the Kansas DCF? 1:37

What is the Kansas DCF?

Pause
Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot 2:07

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

  • New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

    A commercial development is slated to go into a space that's now a large parking lot on the north side of the old Spaghetti Works building. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

A commercial development is slated to go into a space that's now a large parking lot on the north side of the old Spaghetti Works building. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Spaghetti Works

Spaghetti Works
Spaghetti Works site.

Sales tax increase – Two cents on the dollar for up to 22 years.

Money to the developer – $3,118,504. The city will receive an estimated $311,000 for maintenance of Naftzger Park and adjacent streets.

Location – The former Spaghetti Works building, 619 E. William, and the parking area now situated north of the building.

The project – Renovating the Spaghetti Works into a minimum of 41 apartments, plus construction of a new 37,000 square-foot commercial building on south Douglas between Naftzger Park and the BNSF railroad tracks.

Estimated project cost – $26 million.

Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle
Concept drawing of Chicken N Pickle.
Courtesy image

Sales tax increase – 1.5 cents on the dollar for up to 15 years.

Money to the developer – $2.3 million. The city will receive $230,000 for street improvements at the site.

Location – Southeast corner of 13th and Greenwich.

The project – A restaurant, rooftop bar, and 12 courts for playing pickle ball, a racquet sport played on a court about half the size of a tennis court. Six of the courts will be indoors and six outdoors.

Estimated project cost – $10.5 million.

The City Council is scheduled to hold the legally required public hearings and then vote on each of the three tax increases at a meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 455 N. Main, Wichita.

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is the Kansas DCF? 1:37

What is the Kansas DCF?

Pause
Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open 0:56

Kolace Dough Co. & Eatery: Now open

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot 2:07

How to make green chili in an Instant Pot

What is 'swatting'? 1:35

What is 'swatting'?

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

  • Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

    Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event.

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

View More Video