Trump dissolves election panel co-chaired by Kobach

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dissolved an election integrity commission co-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense,” Trump has signed an order to dissolve the commission and asked the Department of Homeland Security to determine the administration’s next steps.
A spokeswoman for Kobach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Kobach had told The Topeka Capital-Journal last week that the panel would meet in January.
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity started with controversy last year when Kobach made a nationwide request to states for voter information, including names, birth dates and Social Security information. More than a dozen states have refused, but others provided information.
The panel, which Kobach co-chaired with Vice President Mike Pence, offered him a national platform at a time when he is running for Kansas governor.
Contributing: The Associated Press
