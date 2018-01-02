Wednesday’s your chance to talk to Kansas lawmakers face to face about issues

You can meet your legislators and talk about issues that are important to you at the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation’s annual forum on Wednesday.
The Q&A style meeting will be held in the Jury Room of the Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N Main in Wichita. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can sign up at 6 p.m. to speak during the forum and meet their legislators before the forum starts at 6:30 p.m.
Rep. Brandon Whipple, D-Wichita, who chairs the delegation, said he tries to get through the whole list of speakers but will ask those who have spoken before to let those who haven’t go before them.
“We want to hear new voices,” Whipple said. “It’s not supposed to be an intimidating environment.”
He said legislators get a lot of good ideas from the public. For example, last year, a woman spoke about the importance of administering Naloxene for heroin overdose as soon as possible. Kansas first responders weren’t allowed to carry it.
“We thought that was a pretty common tool sense for them to have,” Whipple said.
That bill passed during the 2017 session, he said.
Rep. Gail Finney, D-Wichita, said the topics could range from Medicaid expansion to medical marijuana, school finance and taxes.
“There’s usually 200 people that pack the place. There’s usually standing room only,” Finney said. “You won’t be bored.”
Whipple said he expects between 10 and 20 legislators from Sedgwick County and surrounding areas.
