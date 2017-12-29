Kansas Legislature lacks policies to prevent sexual harassment, group says

The Kansas Legislature should have an independent, outside attorney review sexual harassment complaints, require annual training even for lobbyists, ban gifts to interns and create a non-fraternization policy, a Missouri-based foundation recommended Friday.
The Women's Foundation outlined its proposals ahead of a Statehouse news conference with state Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican. The foundation promotes gender equity, and top lawmakers turned to the group's attorneys last month to review the Legislature's existing policy, which hasn't been changed since 1994.
The foundation is also proposing that the Legislature ban secret settlements of sexual harassment claims, prohibit arbitration in sexual harassment cases and annually report data about the genders of interns, legislative leaders and members of committees, state boards and commissions. It says the sexual harassment policy should be reviewed each year.
"Our review found that the Kansas Legislature lacks the policies, procedures and coordinated approach necessary to prevent sexual harassment from happening, and to respond effectively when it does," foundation President and CEO Wendy Doyle said in a statement.
Legislative leaders initiated the review after the ex-chief of staff for a former Democratic leader said publicly that a lawmaker once asked her for sex in 2015 and that female college-student interns regularly served as after-hour designated drivers for intoxicated lawmakers in 2016.
The Legislature's current policy says harassment complaints are brought first to an employee's supervisor or Legislative Administrative Services.
The policy does not require an independent review of a complaint, and it does not mandate regular training about sexual harassment for lawmakers. It also says complaints are to be handled as discreetly as possible, and it does not limit interactions between interns and others.
