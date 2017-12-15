Sen. Laura Kelly, D-Topeka, asks then-DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore a question last year in Topeka. (July 2016)
Politics & Government

Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly becomes first woman to enter race for Kansas governor

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

December 15, 2017 09:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 16 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA

Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka is running for governor, becoming the fourth major Democrat to enter the race.

Kelly announced her run on Friday and also named a campaign treasurer. She also becomes the first woman in a field of more than 20 candidates on both sides.

“The last election brought a wave of new faces to the Kansas Legislature with a clear mandate from voters to end the failed Brownback tax experiment. After devastating budget cuts, three state credit rating downgrades, and the dismantling of our state’s most important investments, lawmakers came together to chart a new path forward,” Kelly said in a statement.

“We made incredible progress, and now it’s time to finish the job.”

Kelly will face House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita and former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, along with former state representative Josh Svaty, in the Democratic primary in August.

Svaty said he welcomed Kelly into the race, while arguing that he is the only Democrat who can attract voters statewide.

“I am the only Democrat that can win votes in every corner of the state,” Svaty said in a statement.

  • Who's running for Kansas governor?

    The 2018 campaign for Kansas governor is producing a large amount of candidates. Here are the Republican, Democratic, and Independent candidates

Who's running for Kansas governor?

The 2018 campaign for Kansas governor is producing a large amount of candidates. Here are the Republican, Democratic, and Independent candidates

Candi Bolden/Wichita Eagle

