Delano apartment/hotel project barely passes amid opposition over $12 million subsidy

Drone view of proposed development on river City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com) City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com

