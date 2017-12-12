In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP
In this May 19, 2010 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP

Politics & Government

Florida Dem accused of sexual harassment gets support from Congress

By Alex Daugherty

adaugherty@mcclatchydc.com

December 12, 2017 11:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON The phrase “I believe the women” has become a motto for lawmakers in the wake of career-ending sexual harassment allegations against Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Al Franken. But when sexual harassment allegations against South Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings from 2011 resurfaced last week, the reaction was different.

“I believe him,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Gardens Democrat.

Capitol Hill news outlet Roll Call reported on Friday that a woman who accused Hastings of unwanted touching and lewd remarks in 2011 received a $220,000 taxpayer-funded settlement, the largest amount reported since a wave of sexual harassment allegations began sweeping through Congress.

The 81-year-old Hastings denies the allegations and said he had no previous knowledge that taxpayer funds were paid out to Winsome Packer, a congressional staffer who worked for a commission that studies security and cooperation in Europe. Court documents show that he was removed from the sexual harassment lawsuit in 2012. Packer continued the lawsuit against the commission after Hastings was removed, and the payment was made in 2014, according to Roll Call.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I am outraged that any taxpayer dollars were needlessly paid to Ms. Packer,” Hastings said in a statement. “At no time was I consulted, nor did I know until after the fact that such a settlement was made.”

Hastings, who lives in Miramar and represents majority African-American neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, has been a magnet for controversy throughout his four decades in public office, and he has survived every time.

Hastings was stripped of his federal judgeship in 1989 after he was impeached and convicted of bribery and perjury, but successfully ran for Congress in 1992. His longtime girlfriend who works at his district office in Florida received the $168,411 maximum congressional salary for years. And the 2011 sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Packer and funded by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch was rife with tabloid fodder and embarrassing anecdotes.

But Hastings has been reelected with ease every two years.

More Videos

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

  • The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

    Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.

Anson Ling/Timeline

“If there is someone in the United States House of Representatives who can survive this, it’s Alcee Hastings,” said Miami Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. “My goodness, he’s been impeached by this body. Alcee Hastings, God bless him, he doesn’t care about...news cycles.”

Rep. Lois Frankel, a Palm Beach Democrat and longtime lawmaker who lost a heated Democratic primary to Hastings in 1992, after Hastings called her a “racist bitch,” also said the newly reported taxpayer-funded settlement doesn’t change anything. The lawsuit is finished and the House Ethics Committee already investigated and cleared him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment in 2014, though the committee said in its report that Hastings made two “troubling” comments to Packer.

“Here’s the thing, it went through Ethics, and they didn’t find against him,” Frankel said. “He went through a process and I think the process speaks for itself. Unless something else comes out, he’s already gone through the process. The voters are aware of it, they elected him, it went through Ethics, I don’t know what else to do.”

Hastings is the third male lawmaker connected to payouts involving female staffers, though his case appears to differ from former Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat., who paid a sexual harassment settlement from his office budget, and Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Republican from Texas, who agreed to a $84,000 taxpayer-funded settlement to end a sexual harassment case against him in 2015. Multiple Democrats and Republicans have called on Farenthold to resign while Conyers, who was the longest serving member of Congress, resigned after multiple woman came forward and accused him of sexual harassment.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the process on the allegations against Hastings has run its course. “The House Ethics Committee has investigated this matter and ruled on it,” Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said.

And Democratic lawmakers such as New York Rep. Kathleen Rice and California Rep. Jackie Speier who were vocal about calling on Conyers and Farenthold to resign haven’t said anything about Hastings.

“I don’t forsee leaders calling on him to resign,” Ros-Lehtinen said, adding that Hastings’ settlement didn’t come up at an event with female members of Congress on Monday.

Hastings doesn’t owe much to House leadership. Pelosi declined to appoint Hastings chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2006 after Blue Dog Democrats argued he shouldn’t be in charge due to his impeachment.

Instead, he’s spent the past decade needling Republicans from his perch on the Rules Committee, where he once called Texas a “crazy state.”

“He has very, very strong support from back home, he’s well-known,” said Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. “I don’t think this does anything for him.”

Lawmakers from both parties said the allegations against Hastings were serious and should be taken seriously, but the process has played itself out. Unless new allegations or additional information emerge, there isn’t any reason to call for his resignation.

And there isn’t any indication that the political climate could force Hastings not to run for a 14th term in 2018.

“He’ll go when he wants to go,” Ros-Lehtinen said. “He’s an immovable object.”

Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty

More Videos

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

  • Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

    House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

House Speaker Paul Ryan said sexual harassment will not be tolerated in Congress, as Rep. Conyers and Sen. Franken are facing calls to resign for their behavior.

Associated Press

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone view of proposed development on river 1:34

Drone view of proposed development on river

Pause
Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year 0:38

Vanilla lovers may want to rethink their holiday dessert this year

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts 0:34

Bills fans endure whiteout conditions in surreal, snowy overtime win against Colts

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

  • Drone view of proposed development on river

    City Hall is poised to approve a publicly subsidized proposal to build about another 180 downtown apartments, adjacent to the Advanced Learning Library. The “Delano Catalyst” project also includes a 90-room hotel, about 5,000 square feet of commercial development space, a public-transit hub and a bicycle/pedestrian greenway path. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (bensound.com)

Drone view of proposed development on river

View More Video