Sedgwick County withdraws bid for Tyson chicken plant

After weeks of public opposition, Sedgwick County has taken itself out of the running for a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant, according to the business group that has been analyzing the plan for the county.

The Greater Wichita Partnership on Thursday confirmed what County Commissioner Richard Ranzau said Wednesday: There’s not enough support at the commission to offer the company financial incentives to build a $300 million-plus facility to slaughter, process and package hundreds of millions of chickens a year.

“Given this information we thought it was best for the project team to let state partners know that Sedgwick County would likely not be competitive for this particular project,” said a statement from GWP spokeswoman Jaimie Garnett.

Tax breaks or other public subsidies have been seen as essential to landing the plant, as other communities are expected to offer such incentives.

The plant would bring 1,600 jobs, and Montgomery and Cloud counties remain in the competition to lure it to their areas.

The Eagle is seeking comment from Tyson.

The plant was originally planned for Leavenworth County, but commissioners there backed off of an incentive plan after residents objected to the potential smells, traffic and pollution that can go along with large-scale chicken processing.

Sedgwick County was named as one of three Kansas finalists to get the plant after the GWP and all five county commissioners sent an invite to the company asking that the area be considered.

That, and a speculator’s effort to assemble land for a plant between Haysville and Clearwater, touched off a determined resistance in the southwest county.

Lori Lawrence, one of the organizer’s of No Tyson Sedgwick County, reacted hesitantly.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. But you know, Tyson I just don’t trust so I am not sure at this point to go, ‘yay, it’s over,’ because I know in other places sometimes it looks like they’re gone and they do an end run and they come in,” Lawrence said.

Opponents had raised concerns about the environment and the effects of the network of farms that Tyson would need to raise chickens. The company had said some 70 farms would be needed.

The GWP’s statement Thursday quoted Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who originally suggested trying to attract Tyson, as saying that “ this is one of those times when we need to focus our energy and resources on other economic development opportunities.”

According to Ranzau, the county and GWP reached that conclusion last week, but withheld news of the withdrawal so as not to overshadow Wednesday’s announcement of public subsidies to help Spirit AeroSystems expand and add 1,000 to its workforce.

O’Donnell said he wanted the issue settled so Sedgwick County would be out of the way of the two counties still in the competition for the plant.

“We wish Tyson, the State of Kansas and especially all other communities who compete for this project the best,” O’Donnell said in the GWP release. “Tyson Foods already has many jobs and sites throughout Kansas and those communities greatly value the company’s investment and commitment. We believe this will be another one of those opportunities for a Kansas county.”