Sedgwick County commissioner opposes county incentives for Tyson chicken plant

Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau came out against using county economic development subsidies to attract a Tyson Foods chicken processing plant Wednesday.

“I’m not supportive and I don’t think this commission is supportive of incentives,” to lure Tyson, Ranzau said at a commission meeting. “We know that they’re not going to get incentives.”

He is the first commissioner to publicly break with the county’s official neutrality on the issue. It’s unclear whether the other four commissioners stand.

After the meeting, Commissioner Michael O’Donnell said county officials and the Greater Wichita Partnership will get together to talk about Tyson this week.

He said he expects an announcement by the weekend on whether Tyson can expect to get incentives from Sedgwick County.

O’Donnell said he wants “to get this thing resolved quickly one way or another.”

If there isn’t support here for incentives, he said, he wants to take Sedgwick County out of the running so as not to hamper bids from Cloud and Montgomery counties, which appear to be trying hard to land the plant and the 1,600 jobs it would bring.

The GWP acts as an economic development arm for local government and has been studying potential impacts of a Tyson plant on behalf of the county.

Ranzau unequivocally said he won’t support giving any incentives to Tyson.

“I see both sides of the issue having family members who worked in beef-processing plants, but they (Tyson) are not going to come here, they’re not going to get incentives, for whatever that’s worth.”

Ranzau’s comment brought a round of applause from about a dozen Tyson opponents in the audience.

The anti-Tyson group #NoTysonSedgwickCounty has made a point of having people address the commission on the issue every week.

Tyson opponents said they appreciated Ranzau’s comments, but intend to continue to campaign until a majority of commissioners come out against the plant.

“I loved his statement. I wish it would have been echoed by the others,” said Jeff Zogleman, who lives in a rural area north and east of Clearwater.