Wichita gives boxing gym to Olympic hero Nico Hernandez’ family academy

Nico Hernandez’s home gym reopens Hernandez Boxing Academy was reopened on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, 2017, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The gym was gutted by fire November 2016. Hernandez Boxing Academy was reopened on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, 2017, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The gym was gutted by fire November 2016. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

