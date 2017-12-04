More Videos

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Pause
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

  • "Blows your fingers off" — Kids witness firecrackers' effects

    American Medical Response demonstrates how much damage firecrackers can do at a CPR 4 Kids class at Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport, Mississippi.

American Medical Response demonstrates how much damage firecrackers can do at a CPR 4 Kids class at Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
American Medical Response demonstrates how much damage firecrackers can do at a CPR 4 Kids class at Good Deeds Community Center in Gulfport, Mississippi. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Politics & Government

Big fireworks a danger to pets and people, PETA tells Wichita

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 07:18 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A national animal-rights group is asking Wichita to keep its ban on exploding fireworks, to be considerate of pets, wildlife and people who can be startled and even endangered by loud bangs.

Mayor Jeff Longwell said he shares those concerns and is hoping the city can write an ordinance balancing the interests of Independence Day celebrators who want to buy and use big-bang fireworks, while minimizing the impact on animals and people with noise sensitivity.

Longwell said one possible route to compromise might be to continue to allow only small fireworks in neighborhoods, but establish some free-fire zones where residents could go to shoot off their noisier items such as skyrockets and mortar shells.

In an open letter to the mayor, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals urged that the city “maintain the (current) restrictions on fireworks for the benefit of all of Wichita's residents.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To dogs, cats, and wildlife, fireworks sound like an all-out war, and they have devastating consequences,” said the letter signed by PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman. “Terrified dogs climb or dig their way out of fenced yards as they try frantically to escape the chaos. ... Many animals arrive (at animal shelters) with bloody paws and broken bones, some are never reunited with their families, and others are doomed to a worse fate.”

The letter also expressed concern over the effect of explosive noise on young children, elderly people and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The City Council decided at a workshop last week to consider loosening its fireworks rules, after the fire chief reported that the current code is practically unenforceable.

The fireworks rules are routinely ignored by residents and thousands of booms and bangs reverberate through neighborhoods before, during and after the Fourth of July.

City residents can easily buy big-bang fireworks in neighboring suburbs, and police and fire officials can’t ticket illegal use in Wichita unless they catch an individual in the act, said Fire Chief Tammy Snow.

Most violators are savvy enough to abandon their illegal fireworks if they see a fire truck or patrol car headed their way, Snow said.

Longwell said City Hall has to do something.

“What we know is that what we’re currently doing isn’t working,” he said. “To do nothing isn’t a solution.”

He said allowing sales of larger fireworks in the city – and adjusting permit fees for sales stands to match neighboring communities – could generate $200,000 to $250,000 in revenue.

That money could be used to put on “a more magnificent city display to encourage people to watch it instead of shooting off their own,” he said.

Also, “We could now have more money for enforcement, so that people aren’t setting them off too close to houses in neighborhoods (and) we could set up areas around town for proper use of fireworks,” Longwell said.

Longwell said the city might be able to use open parkland or partner with commercial businesses to create spaces for people to come in and shoot off their own fireworks and watch others do the same.

“There are plenty of safe places we could find around the city that would be more appropriate instead of setting them off 25 feet away from your neighbor’s shake shingle roof,” Longwell said.

PETA spokeswoman Audrey Shircliff said the organization continues to prefer that the city just keep its restrictions, which now limit residents to novelty items such as sparklers and small fire fountains that can shoot sparks no higher than six feet.

“Though not all people setting off (illegal) fireworks will be caught, having these regulations in place will continue to protect Wichita’s noise-sensitive animals and humans, including those who suffer from the physical and psychological effects of fireworks,” Shircliff said in an e-mail. “But if the city does move forward with looser regulations, we hope they’ll consider only permitting quiet fireworks, which provide all of the fanfare and celebration without any of the frightening noise.”

Longwell said he’d prefer limiting celebrations to quiet fireworks too. But he said that would require cooperation from the fireworks industry, which can sell explosive fireworks anywhere outside the city limits.

City Manager Robert Layton said he expects to bring a proposed ordinance for council consideration at the Dec. 19 meeting, to give council members Janet Miller and Lavonta Williams a chance to vote on it before they are replaced by recently elected members Cindy Claycomb and Brandon Johnson.

Miller has said she opposes loosening fireworks restrictions.

More Videos

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Pause
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

  • See when fireworks go wrong

    Fireworks are fun to watch but sometimes things can go wrong. Here are some examples.

See when fireworks go wrong

Fireworks are fun to watch but sometimes things can go wrong. Here are some examples.

Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 7:31

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

Pause
K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team' 1:43

K-State guard Barry Brown: 'I am impressed with this whole team'

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design 1:24

How to use Kansas Turnpike's new 'open road' design

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures 2:11

Watch as family recipes bring together two churches, two cultures

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Barber County widow wins first round in court 2:57

Barber County widow wins first round in court

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor 3:32

Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s 69-62 win over Baylor

  • Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

    Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau accused commissioner Michael O'Donnell of lying to the public while discussing whether to restore a job for a community health surveyor.

Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying

View More Video