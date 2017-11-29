Land at Wichita Greyhound Park to be auctioned off

More Videos 3:31 He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal Pause 2:48 David 'The Caveman' Rickels predicts a knockout on Friday 7:31 Full video: County commissioner accuses a fellow commissioner of lying 2:01 Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:07 Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 1:48 Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:01 Buddies tour burger joints together 3:48 A Wichita Marching Band is heading to Hawaii 1:22 Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2016: The Wichita Greyhound Park today Little has changed inside the Wichita Greyhound Park since it closed in 2007. A bill in the Kansas Legislature could be the first step in reopening the gaming center, this time with slot machines. (2016) Little has changed inside the Wichita Greyhound Park since it closed in 2007. A bill in the Kansas Legislature could be the first step in reopening the gaming center, this time with slot machines. (2016) theying@wichitaeagle.com

