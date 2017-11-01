El Dorado prison staff didn’t secure doors before incident, report says

Up to 70 inmates at El Dorado Correctional Facility were able to leave their cell house during June unrest because staff didn’t properly secure the doors, an internal review says.
The Kansas Department of Corrections on Wednesday released an internal review of two June incidents. The report, marked confidential, provides the most detailed account of episodes of unrest on June 24 and 29.
Those incidents drew attention from lawmakers and helped lead Gov. Sam Brownback to raise the pay of corrections officers in August. Kansas’ prison system has been under pressure this year and has experienced uprisings at multiple facilities.
El Dorado remains in emergency conditions, with corrections officers working 12-hour shifts in response to staffing shortages.
On June 24, 50-70 inmates left their housing unit without permission because of doors that were not secured. The inmates didn’t follow commands to return to their cell house.
“A review of camera footage indicated the unit staff in L cell house had not properly secured the doors between pods and multiple pod doors that open on to the hallway,” the review said of the June 24 incident. “The main exit door from the building in a swing door and was not secured.”
About 50 minutes into the incident, inmates were again given an opportunity to surrender and return to their cell house but as they were allowed to enter the cell houses, inmates placed objects into door jams to prevent them from being secured, the review says. Inmates fashioned mop handles and broom handles into weapons.
Inmates covered their faces to prevent identification and ignited a fire in a laundry cart, filling a hallway with smoke. One inmate attempted to burn a video camera. Another was able to break into an office and steal items.
One officer was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
The two cell houses involved in the uprising remained on lockdown until June 29, when the warden released the lockdown. The report says the warden, James Heimgartner, lifted the lockdown even though the investigation was not completed. The review does not say why.
The review says that almost immediately after the lockdown was lifted, some inmates began refusing to return to their cells because they were unhappy with new shower schedules. Several inmates told staff they would not come off the year until higher-ranking staff spoke with them about the new schedule.
“They were allowed to proceed to the yard, although numerous interviews after this incident indicated inmates tried to warn staff that this action was going to happen if someone in the administration didn’t talk to them about their complaints,” the review says.
Between 100 and 120 inmates refused to return to their cell houses once the yard was closed. The report emphasizes that the inmates were peaceful until an inmate broke into an office and distributed office and security equipment to other inmates. The warden declared an emergency soon after.
More than an hour later, staff observed fighting in the yard. An investigation showed the fight was a “battery on the inmate responsible for the damage to the offices, as the inmates who had organized the protest wanted a peaceful demonstration.”
Officers eventually cleared the yard. After the incident, 15 inmates were recommended for long-term segregation.
Jonathan Shorman
