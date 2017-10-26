File/The Wichita Eagle
Democratic lawmakers to receive sexual harassment training after allegations

By Jonathan Shorman

October 26, 2017 1:02 PM

TOPEKA

All Kansas House Democrats will receive sexual harassment prevention training in December, after allegations by a former legislative staff member that Democratic leaders failed to investigate concerns about harassment.

House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, said Thursday that if a determination is made that a Democratic lawmaker committed sexual harassment, the lawmaker will be stripped of committee assignments and other privileges.

"Like so many of us around the state, I’ve been giving the issue of sexual harassment a lot of thought in the wake of recent allegations across the country," Ward said in a statement. "I’ve concluded the Kansas Legislature can do more to prevent sexual harassment in the Capitol."

Ward, who is running for governor, also said he will propose strengthening the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy by creating an independent compliance officer to investigate allegations of harassment and determine whether harassment happened.

On Wednesday, Abbie Hodgson, a former legislative staffer, told The Kansas City Star that she learned from an intern in 2016 that numerous Democratic lawmakers were relying on college interns for rides home after lobbyist-hosted cocktail parties and dinners.

She immediately raised concerns to her boss, state Rep. Tom Burroughs, D-Kansas City, the House Democratic leader at the time, Hodgson said. She contends Burroughs did nothing; Burroughs disputes that he failed to address the issue.

Hodgson also said she experienced sexual harassment herself in 2015 when a male lawmaker propositioned her for sex at a Democratic fundraiser.

Elise Higgins, who was a Planned Parenthood lobbyist from 2014 to 2017, said Wednesday that a high-ranking House Democrat called her pretty girl during a meeting and spoke about her body and dress multiple times during her work as a lobbyist. She also said a Democratic state senator would hug her for an inappropriately long time and openly looked at her cleavage. Higgins would not name either lawmaker for fear of retribution.

Ward didn’t address the specific allegations against House Democrats on Wednesday, but said Democratic leadership "does not tolerate acts of sexual harassment. It should not occur in our state capitol, any workplace, or society at large."

Contributing: Bryan Lowry and Hunter Woodall of The Star

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

