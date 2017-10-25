Seeing orange cones in your neighborhood? Here’s the likely reason

You may have noticed more orange cones lately in neighborhoods throughout Wichita.
It’s most likely part of a citywide project to improve residential streets. The city of Wichita set aside part of the proceeds – $10 million – from its sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to businessman Phil Ruffin last year for the street project.
The project is scheduled to last about two years. To find out if your street is scheduled to be repaired, go to this 18-page PDF on the city’s website.
At wichita.gov/neighborhoodstreets, you can also find a color-coded interactive map of all the streets and the status of each one: whether it’s actively being worked on, ready for surface treatment or completed.
