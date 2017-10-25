More Videos

  • Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts

    After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017)

After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017)
After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017) City of Wichita/YouTube

Politics & Government

Seeing orange cones in your neighborhood? Here’s the likely reason

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

October 25, 2017 5:45 AM

You may have noticed more orange cones lately in neighborhoods throughout Wichita.

It’s most likely part of a citywide project to improve residential streets. The city of Wichita set aside part of the proceeds – $10 million – from its sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to businessman Phil Ruffin last year for the street project.

The project is scheduled to last about two years. To find out if your street is scheduled to be repaired, go to this 18-page PDF on the city’s website.

At wichita.gov/neighborhoodstreets, you can also find a color-coded interactive map of all the streets and the status of each one: whether it’s actively being worked on, ready for surface treatment or completed.

