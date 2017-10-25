Seeing orange cones in your neighborhood? Here’s the likely reason

More Videos 2:05 The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene Pause 2:30 Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 2:17 KU coach Bill Self excited about this season's Jayhawks 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 1:09 2017-18 Shockers dazzle crowd at Shocker Madness 4:33 Shocker Madness with Taylor Eldridge and Zach Bush 4:01 This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 0:48 Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts 2:52 Carroll beats Kapaun 30-22 and wins City League title Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Streets in Wichita neighborhoods getting facelifts After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017) After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017) City of Wichita/YouTube

After the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita to Phil Ruffin last year, the Wichita City Council allocated $10 million of the proceeds to improve the city's residential streets. The work throughout Wichita is scheduled to last about two years. (September 2017) City of Wichita/YouTube