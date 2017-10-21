Democrat Laura Lombard launches campaign for Congress

Wichita Democrat Laura Lombard is running for Congress, setting up a primary contest with James Thompson.
Lombard announced her campaign for the 4th Congressional District seat Saturday at the Service Employees International Union on West Douglas Avenue.
"I envision a bright future for Kansas and our country, and I will utilize my experience, an openness to working across the aisle and my family’s entrepreneurial spirit to deal with the issues that face the state and the nation," Lombard said in a prepared statement.
Lombard is the CEO of ImEpik, a company that offers online workforce training services. She holds degrees from the University of Kansas and the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. She grew up in Wichita and went to The Independent School.
She was previously the director and founder of MENA Consultants in Washington, D.C. The company is a trade association that aims to boost commerce between the United State and the Middle East.
Lombard has also worked at The Cohen Group for former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen, who served under President Bill Clinton.
She is a fifth generation Kansan.
“For a hundred years, my family was integral to business and infrastructure development in Kansas’s early economy. I have followed in that tradition and want to bring my know-how to developing smart growth solutions in my home state,” Lombard said.
Lombard sought the Democratic nomination earlier this year in the special election to replace Mike Pompeo, who resigned to become CIA director. But Thompson won at a party convention.
Thompson lost to Republican Ron Estes, but is running again.
Lombard is relatively new to politics and had no political experience prior to her run earlier this year.
She said she plans to emphasize economic development and education in her campaign. Healthcare and equal rights will also be issues.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments