Kansas Medicaid director departing; KanCare proposal release delayed

By Jonathan Shorman

October 20, 2017 12:15 PM

TOPEKA

The state Medicaid director is departing as Kansas prepares to move toward the next version of its privatized program, called KanCare.

Mike Randol announced Friday he is leaving, said Angela de Rocha, a KanCare spokeswoman. De Rocha was unable to provide a departure date.

The governor’s office said earlier in the week that the state would release its proposal Friday for the next version of KanCare, which serves more than 400,000 people. But de Rocha said the rollout had been delayed for a week.

She said the delay was related to legal issues and not to Randol’s departure.

The state still plans to request proposals in November from companies wanting to run KanCare, she said.

De Rocha said the state and Susan Mosier, the secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment – the agency overseeing KanCare – are grateful for Randol’s service and the skill and knowledge he brought to the job.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

