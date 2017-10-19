County commission hopeful vows to fight ‘rigid ideological thinking’

Saying he’ll fight ideological politics on the Sedgwick County Commission, retired marketing executive and farm owner Hugh Nicks announced his candidacy Thursday for the 4th District commission seat held by Richard Ranzau.
“We have to break away from the type of rigid, ideological thinking that currently represents our district,” Nicks said at a campaign kickoff at the Sedgwick County Zoo. “We need to listen more to our community. We need to view every issue before the County Commission with clear eyes and an open mind. And we need to discuss those issues with respect and a civil tongue.”
“Well, I do all of those things, so I think he should be voting for me,” replied Ranzau, who said he plans to seek re-election next year.
Ranzau and Nicks are both Republicans and are on course to collide in an August primary.
Nicks said the top priority of the county should be job creation and cooperating with cities, educational institutions and the private sector to achieve it.
“We do a tremendous job of educating and training both professionals and skilled laborers in our community,” he said. “But once they graduate, we need to keep their talent here by providing more opportunities for employment.
“I’m not saying every public-private partnership deserves county support. But every opportunity for growth deserves an honest review and open discussion.”
Ranzau is a staunch opponent of government involvement in economic development.
He said Nicks is “being recruited by those who support corporate welfare and rent seeking.”
Rent seeking is a political term for businesses lobbying for government subsidies and tax breaks without providing much return to the public.
“It verges on a culture of corruption” in the Wichita area, Ranzau said. “There are people behind the scenes with money who think they’re entitled to taxpayer money (and who) seek to benefit financially off the taxpayer by being connected to local officials.”
“It creates a toxic environment in this community that is very bad for our community and needs to be exposed,” Ranzau said.
Ranzau said he’s being targeted because “I say no to people on things that are inappropriate and unnecessary.”
Nicks said while he has friends in the local business and farming communities, he wasn’t recruited by any particular faction and made his own decision to run.
Of Ranzau, he said, “I’ve never met the man. ... I’ve watched him sit on the (commission) bench and haven’t been impressed with the way he’s conducted himself.”
He also said he pulled Ranzau’s finance forms from his 2014 re-election campaign and “at least 50 percent, maybe more than that, came from real estate developers. For him to say I’m backed by corporate welfare and all those things is kind of the pot calling the kettle black.”
During his campaign event, Nicks voiced tentative support for efforts to attract a $320 million Tyson chicken plant that would bring 1,500 to 1,600 jobs to the county. However, he added “I’m not sure where we’d put it in Sedgwick County.”
On Wednesday, the county was identified as a finalist for the plant, which was originally planned for the Tonganoxie area. Tyson began looking for a different location amid strong community opposition.
Nicks is a retired marketing executive, sports manager, teacher and coach who has also been active in managing a family farm at 53rd St. North and Maize Road that was started by his grandfather. He also has farming interests in Reno and Kingman counties.
He was vice president of marketing for Sasnak Management Corp., which runs local Applebees and Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurants.
He also co-owned a marketing firm and served as vice president of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Earlier, he was a teacher and basketball and football coach at Heights High School and served a season as general manager of the Wichita Wings professional soccer team.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
