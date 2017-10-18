David Gittrich, prominent Kansas anti-abortion activist, dies

David Gittrich, a prominent figure in the anti-abortion movement in Kansas, has died.
Gittrich, 70, was the development director for Kansans for Life. The organization announced his death on Tuesday night. He had kidney cancer.
As the development director, he focused on fundraising and coordinating among KFL chapters and community leaders, according to the organization.
Before that, Gittrich served as the KFL executive director during the 1990s.
Years ago, he drove across the state creating Kansans for Life chapters, said Mary Kay Culp, the KFL executive director.
“He was very integral in establishing Kansans for Life as a force at the state level,” Culp said.
Gittrich was also involved in the 1991 protests in Wichita known as the Summer of Mercy, Culp said. The protests helped elevate the anti-abortion movement nationally.
Sen. Pat Roberts said Gittrich was a friend and partner in government. Gittrich’s advocacy changed the political landscape in Kansas, Roberts said.
“At a time when few understood the severity of the issue of life, he led the charge in the battle to protect the lives of our most vulnerable, and built a grassroots army through education and compassion,” Roberts said in a statement.
Gittrich’s death comes as the anti-abortion movement in Kansas waits for a critical decision on abortion rights from the Kansas Supreme Court. The high court may rule at any time on whether the state constitution guarantees the right to an abortion.
Gittrich, like others in Kansans for Life, had plans to fight the decision if the court rules a right to an abortion exists, Culp said.
“David had suggested that when that decision comes down that everybody in the state have a protest at their county courthouse,” Culp said.
Gittrich had been living with cancer since the summer and KFL had kept supporters updated on his condition. Amy Torkelson, chief operations officer for KFL, said Gittrich had remained active in the organization up until the past few weeks.
“He was definitely still involved and working as long as he could be. There were still things he wanted to do,” Turkelson said.
KFL had released a message from Gittrich on Tuesday morning where he said “cancer is winning” and that he had about six weeks to go.
“Pray for a peaceful death with no suffering. Keep up the fight for life,” he said.
KFL plans to hold an “Evening of Appreciation for David Gittrich” on Nov. 8. The event was planned before Gittrich’s death, and will still go forward, Culp said.
“Very saddened at the loss of David Gittrich, his was a life well lived and his service on behalf of a truly noble cause will be remembered,” Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, said on Facebook.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
