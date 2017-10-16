What you need to know to register to vote before city/school elections

The elections for your city council and school board offices are coming up on Nov. 7. Here’s what you need to know to get registered in time to vote:
When is the deadline to register?
All registrations must be turned in or postmarked by Tuesday.
Where can I go to register?
Registrations can be completed and filed at all Department of Motor Vehicle offices, or the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner’s office in the Historic Courthouse at 510 N. Main Street.
Do I actually need to go somewhere?
No, you can register by mail or e-mail. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said the forms will be accepted as long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday or e-mailed before midnight.
Do I need to provide ID?
Here’s where it gets a little complicated. It depends on which government form you use and where and how you register.
Kansas law requires you to provide documented proof of citizenship if you register using the state’s registration form.
The most common forms of proof of citizenship are either a birth certificate or passport, although other documents can be used in special cases such as naturalized citizens and tribal voters.
I don’t have my birth certificate or passport handy. Can I still register?
Yes, you can.
Kansas is under a court order requiring it to accept registration from voters who don’t submit the documents the state requires, but only if they register at the DMV or use a national registration form provided by the federal government, Lehman said.
You can get the federal form online at https://www.eac.gov/assets/1/6/Federal_Voter_Registration_9-21-17_ENG.pdf. That address will take you to a PDF form titled “Register To Vote In Your State By Using This Postcard Form and Guide.”
You can either print it out and mail it to the election office or send an electronic copy of the completed application – as a scanned image, PDF or legible photo – to voterinformation@sedgwick.gov.
Mailed forms must be postmarked by Tuesday and e-mails must be received by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Where else can I get a copy of the federal voting registration form?
You can get that at the county election office during regular business hours, according to Lehman. Make sure to ask for the federal form if you want to register but don’t have the citizenship documents required by the state. In lieu of a birth certificate or other documented proof, the federal form includes a line to sign under oath that you are a U.S. citizen.
DMV offices are also required to provide registration for those who don’t provide proof-of-citizenship documents, under the court’s interpretation of the federal “motor voter” law, Lehman said.
Who can I call for help?
Call the Sedgwick County election office at 316-660-7100.
