New Wichita police review board: what it can and can’t do

More Videos 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Pause 1:08 Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 2:39 Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 1:42 Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:11 Chipper Jones, painfully aware of the perils of age, takes tumble in stride 0:53 Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 5:46 Chipper Jones talks about playing in the NBC Tournament 3:24 School offers hope to expelled students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay gives an update on a series of community initiatives that have taken place since a 2016 picnic that the department held in order to ease race issues that were developing in the community. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com