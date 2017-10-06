Mike Pompeo
Pompeo could be in line to replace Tillerson, report says

Mike Pompeo, the Central Intelligence Agency director and former Kansas congressman, is being considered to replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State amid turmoil in President Trump’s Cabinet, according to a news report.

“Trump advisors and allies are floating the idea of replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA director Mike Pompeo,” according the news website Axios.

“President Trump is quite comfortable with Pompeo, asking his advice on topics from immigration to the inner workings of Congress,” the report added.

Tillerson’s place in the executive branch came into question this week after NBC News reported he had called the president a “moron” and clashed with the White House on growing disagreements over foreign policy.

Ron Estes won the Fourth Congressional District seat in the U.S. House after an April special election to replace Pompeo, who became the CIA director in January.

