Donald Trump to return to NC for first time as president

Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country. VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump expresses his gratitude to North Carolina supporters for helping him to victory as he carried the battleground state in the recent election during a "Thank You," rally at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C. He also spoke about his plans for rebuilding the military and helping veterans, which was popular in the city that houses Ft. Bragg, one of the largest Army bases in the country. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

