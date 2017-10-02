‘We can’t protect ourselves from everything.’ Security officials cannot see what prevents another Vegas

More Videos 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch Pause 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:25 Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful and AP

