Suspect in tax office shooting was buzzed into waiting area, state official says

The suspect in the shooting of a tax agent last week was buzzed into a Kansas Department of Revenue building where the shooting took place, the agency’s leader said.
Revenue Secretary Sam Williams also told lawmakers on Tuesday that all of the agency’s security procedures were complied with during the incident.
Suspect Ricky Wirths was buzzed into a waiting area inside the taxation side of Twin Lakes tax office at 21st and Amidon, Williams said. Individuals must then go through another door to get to the area where employees work.
Williams said that Wirths came up to what he called a carrol in the waiting area where customers can meet with employees. That’s where Wirths spoke to tax agent Cortney Holloway.
“You go into the waiting area and there’s carrols where the tax officers will come out and meet with the individual. He came into the area, came to the carrol where he would meet with the officer, asked to speak to him and then he came around then on his side, the secure side, and they had a conversation which led to him being shot,” Williams said.
A lawmaker asked if there was bulletproof glass. Williams said there wasn’t.
The Kansas Department of Revenue was not scheduled to address the Legislature’s state building committee. But Williams appeared in the afternoon after a lawmaker raised questions in the morning over the move of an agency office in Topeka.
After speaking, Williams left the room quickly.
Wirths has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. The criminal complaint against him says he fired a .45-caliber handgun. Wirths, 51, owes nearly $400,000 in taxes.
“Everything was complied with completely per our existing procedures and the individual who came through had a gun hidden, took the gun out and shot Cortney Holloway,” Williams said.
“Everything that happened was in compliance with procedures we now have in place.”
In the wake of the shooting, Williams has said the department is reviewing its security procedures.
