Senate Republicans won’t vote on latest heath care bill, McConnell says

With not enough support, Graham-Cassidy health care bill vote scrapped Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. Senate Republicans were unable to garner enough support for their latest health care bill, titled Graham-Cassidy, and postponed the vote. Co-author of the bill Sen. Bill Cassidy noted that he’s “disappointed” during a press conference on Sept. 26. C-SPAN

