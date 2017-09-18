Black colleges finally get a White House voice

More Videos 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” Pause 1:39 Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:41 K-State right tackle Dalton Risner discusses Vanderbilt loss 1:30 A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. The White House

