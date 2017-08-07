Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer – who may soon be governor – spoke at the Wichita Pachyderm Club on Aug. 4.
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer – who may soon be governor – spoke at the Wichita Pachyderm Club on Aug. 4. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle
Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer – who may soon be governor – spoke at the Wichita Pachyderm Club on Aug. 4. Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

Politics & Government

Colyer names GOP director as special assistant

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

August 07, 2017 4:46 PM

TOPEKA

The director of the Kansas Republican Party is joining Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s office as he prepares to become governor.

Clay Barker, who has been the state party director since 2011, will be a special assistant to Colyer, Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Monday.

It is unclear whether he would retain that role if Colyer becomes governor, or have a new position.

"Clay has been a tireless advocate for Reagan Conservativism in Kansas, and served his country with distinction in the United States Army. I’m thrilled to bring his experience and expertise to our team," Colyer said in a statement.

Barker is no stranger to political combat, and has been both a frequent source for the press and critic of coverage. As director, he managed the state party and acted as a public voice for Republicans.

In addition, Colyer named Kara Fullmer his press secretary on Monday. Fullmer is a former broadcast TV journalist.

The staffing additions come as Brownback awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate to be ambassador at large for international religious freedom. President Donald Trump nominated Brownback for the position last month.

Colyer has promised a new tone when he becomes governor, and says he will spend time listening to Kansans. He has not said whether he will run for re-election.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'
Governor-in-waiting Colyer promises new tone 3:12

Governor-in-waiting Colyer promises new tone
Aerial view of Century II 1:39

Aerial view of Century II

View More Video