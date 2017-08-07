Colyer names GOP director as special assistant

The director of the Kansas Republican Party is joining Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer’s office as he prepares to become governor.
Clay Barker, who has been the state party director since 2011, will be a special assistant to Colyer, Gov. Sam Brownback’s office said Monday.
It is unclear whether he would retain that role if Colyer becomes governor, or have a new position.
"Clay has been a tireless advocate for Reagan Conservativism in Kansas, and served his country with distinction in the United States Army. I’m thrilled to bring his experience and expertise to our team," Colyer said in a statement.
Barker is no stranger to political combat, and has been both a frequent source for the press and critic of coverage. As director, he managed the state party and acted as a public voice for Republicans.
In addition, Colyer named Kara Fullmer his press secretary on Monday. Fullmer is a former broadcast TV journalist.
The staffing additions come as Brownback awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate to be ambassador at large for international religious freedom. President Donald Trump nominated Brownback for the position last month.
Colyer has promised a new tone when he becomes governor, and says he will spend time listening to Kansans. He has not said whether he will run for re-election.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
