Only 1,000 bulky-waste coupons from the county remain

Only about 1,000 free coupons for disposing bulky waste remain after Sedgwick County residents requested them en masse this week.

Sedgwick County will mail out 5,000 coupons that allow residents to dispose of up to a half ton of bulky waste such as furniture, electronics and appliances at two sites for free.

The request period for coupons started Tuesday. Since then, about 4,000 were requested, said County Public Information Officer Kate Flavin.

While they’re available, you can still request a coupon online at https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/, which is accessible through Sedgwick County’s homepage, www.sedgwickcounty.org. Or you can call 316-660-9110 to request a coupon.

Coupons will be mailed to residents after they report their name and address, usually in less than a week. You can also provide a phone number, but that’s not required. The coupons will expire on Oct. 31.

The bulky-waste coupons are an annual program offered by the county’s Environmental Resources division. Flavin said about 2,700 coupons were used last year.

The coupons are not available to businesses and can’t be used to discard tires or hazardous materials. Only one coupon will be mailed to each residence.

Coupons can be used at two sites in Sedgwick County: the Waste Connections Transfer Station at 4300 W. 37th St. North and the Waste Disposal LLC Transfer Station at 5550 W. 55th St. South.

You must show an ID like a driver’s license, a bill with a name and address or a property tax statement when you use your coupon.

Coupon holders are responsible for any cost above $32 or 1,000 pounds.