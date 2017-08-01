Free bulky-waste disposal coupons now available from the county

There’s now a good way to get rid of that old couch or broken TV.

Sedgwick County is mailing out coupons that allow residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulky waste such as furniture, electronics and appliances at two sites for free.

You can request a coupon online at https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/, which is accessible through Sedgwick County’s homepage, www.sedgwickcounty.org. Or you can call 316-660-9110 to request a coupon.

Approximately 5,000 coupons are available. Coupons will be mailed to residents after they report their name and address, usually in less than a week. You can also provide a phone number, but that’s not required. The coupons will expire on Oct. 31.

The bulky-waste coupons are an annual program offered by the county’s Environmental Resources division. County Public Information Officer Kate Flavin said 2,696 coupons were used last year.

“We know it’s a popular program,” Flavin said.

The coupons are not available to businesses and can’t be used to discard tires or hazardous materials. Only one coupon will be mailed to each residence.

Coupons can be used for bulky-waste disposal at two places: the Waste Connections Transfer Station at 4300 W. 37th St. North and the Waste Disposal LLC Transfer Station at 5550 W. 55th St. South. You must show an ID like a driver’s license, a bill with a name and address or a property tax statement when you use your coupon.

Coupon holders are responsible for any cost above $32 or 1,000 pounds.