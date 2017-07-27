Brownback says he is ‘pleased’ with what he’s done as governor

Gov. Sam Brownback said in an interview published Thursday he is pleased with what he has done as governor.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Brownback to be ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, a post that would have him advocating for religious freedom around the world.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he would resign. Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer would become governor.

Brownback is set to speak to reporters on Thursday afternoon, but he gave an interview to WORLD Magazine, a North Carolina-based Christian magazine.

“I’m doing this job because of my interest and passion in the field,” Brownback told the magazine. “I am pleased with what I’ve gotten done as governor of this state.”

Brownback’s time as governor has proven controversial. He was engaged in a bitter fight this spring with lawmakers over his signature 2012 tax cuts.

The Legislature ultimately overrode his veto to rollback much of the policy in an effort to raise revenue to close a budget shortfall.

Speculation had swirled for months that Brownback receive the religious freedom position. Brownback told WORLD that he had first approached then Vice President-elect Mike Pence about the position soon after the November election.

Brownback said in the interview that he plans to use the position to coordinate U.S. government efforts and advance religious freedom with partners abroad.

“I don’t think we’ve figured out yet the right way to pursue it internationally,” Brownback said. “Religious freedom is such a hallmark of a forward-thinking nation.”