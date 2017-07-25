Moran, Roberts ‘yes’ on beginning health care debate

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who halted the Senate’s progress on passing the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), voted yes on a motion Tuesday to proceed with debate.
This means debate will start, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie vote.
“For years, I have been committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Moran said in a statement. “As I’ve said, I will vote to proceed and pass a bill that fully repeals Obamacare, puts a two-year expiration date on the damaging law and will allow for the full legislative process I have repeatedly called for – involving all 100 senators – to craft a replacement.”
Sen. Pat Roberts was also a yes vote on the motion to proceed. He had previously voiced his support of the Senate GOP’s health care bills.
In the statement, Moran reaffirmed his opposition to the BCRA, saying it “missed the mark for Kansans” and “did not address the rising costs of health care.”
“Health care is too important to Kansans, our families and future generations of Americans to get wrong,” Moran said.
Sen. John McCain returned to the Senate just days after getting diagnosed with brain cancer, giving an emotional and arithmetical boost to his party’s reeling effort to repeal Obamacare.
The lone Republican dissenters were Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Katherine Burgess
