July 20, 2017 10:11 AM

Kansas Democrats name former Obama official as party director

By Jonathan Shorman

TOPEKA

The Kansas Democratic Party has named a former U.S. Department of Commerce official its new director.

Ethan Corson will begin the role on Aug. 1, the party said Thursday.

Corson served as chief of staff of the International Trade Administration, part of the Commerce Department, and as a senior adviser to Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, who was appointed by President Obama.

“I am honored and humbled to have the chance to lead the Kansas Democratic Party, and cannot wait to meet and work with Democrats across the state,” Corson said in a statement.

He said the 2018 elections hold great promise for Kansas Democrats.

In announcing the hire, the party said Corson, who is an attorney, has spent much of his time in politics focused on protecting the rights of eligible voters. He served as deputy voter protection director in Obama’s campaign in Wisconsin.

Corson graduated from Garden City Community College and earned bachelor’s and law degrees from Washington University in St. Louis.

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

