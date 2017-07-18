Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. jumps the tracks of the Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, to get around a large gathering of reporters as he arrives on Capitol Hill.
July 18, 2017 3:46 PM

Moran’s leap across subway tracks trending on Twitter

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

Photos of Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran jumping across subway tracks in the Capitol Hill basement to avoid reporters were trending on Twitter Moments on Tuesday afternoon.

According to tweets, Moran was heading into the capital building and reporters were gathered in the walkway of the basement. He fielded questions before making the leap, tweets said.

Moran made headlines Monday by announcing he opposed a Senate Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. He said Tuesday he would back a bill that would repeal Obamacare and allow two years for a replacement bill.

A reporter from Politico, John Hendel, tweeted that this wasn’t the first time he’s seen Moran do this.

Many tweeted about concerns the senator would step on the third rail, the conductor rail that provides electric power to subway trains. However, the section of the United States Capitol Subway System in the Capitol Hill basement is powered by a conducting source above the tracks.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

