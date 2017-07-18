Moran’s leap across subway tracks trending on Twitter

Photos of Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran jumping across subway tracks in the Capitol Hill basement to avoid reporters were trending on Twitter Moments on Tuesday afternoon.
According to tweets, Moran was heading into the capital building and reporters were gathered in the walkway of the basement. He fielded questions before making the leap, tweets said.
Great photo. I still can't believe he did this. He was talking to reporters -- then all of a sudden he bolted. https://t.co/plnoiIvdv1— Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) July 18, 2017
Moran made headlines Monday by announcing he opposed a Senate Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. He said Tuesday he would back a bill that would repeal Obamacare and allow two years for a replacement bill.
A reporter from Politico, John Hendel, tweeted that this wasn’t the first time he’s seen Moran do this.
Not the first time I've seen Sen. Moran do this. I recall his jumping terrifying a past press secretary. https://t.co/FTffg3Cc3J— John Hendel (@JohnHendel) July 18, 2017
Many tweeted about concerns the senator would step on the third rail, the conductor rail that provides electric power to subway trains. However, the section of the United States Capitol Subway System in the Capitol Hill basement is powered by a conducting source above the tracks.
Not to derail (har) all your 'third rail of politics' jokes, but this part of the Senate Subway is clearly powered via an overhead source. https://t.co/XbIyw7Psx9— Alex Block (@alex_block) July 18, 2017
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
Comments