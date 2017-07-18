Trump hits at Moran and others opposed to Senate health bill

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a swipe at Sen. Jerry Moran and other Republicans who oppose the GOP health bill.
In one early morning tweet, Trump appeared to suggest that Moran and other Republicans who were opposed had been disloyal.
"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return," Trump tweeted.
A few minutes later, he tweeted "let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!"
The early morning statements came after Moran and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee sent Senate leaders scrambling Monday night when they said they would vote against the bill. Their opposition ensured supporters didn’t have enough votes to pass it.
After opposing an earlier version of the bill, Moran had taken a cautious approach to the revised legislation. Shortly after the July 4th legislative recess, he skipped a private Capitol lunch for Senate Republicans where colleagues discussed the healthcare legislation with Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
The Kansas Hospital Association had said the bill didn’t adequately address the concerns of Kansas healthcare providers. The organization said cuts to Medicaid would reduce access to services for children, those with disabilities and seniors in nursing homes.
"We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy," Moran said in a statement Monday night.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Monday that the Senate will instead now vote on a plan that repeals the Affordable Care Act with a two-year delay.
