School funding arguments taking place Tuesday at Kansas Supreme Court

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday morning over whether a new funding plan for public education is adequate.
Attorneys for school districts that have sued Kansas and attorneys for the state will square off before the justices on Senate Bill 19, a new finance formula passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback in June.
The formula gives schools overall about $195 million more in this budget year and about $290 million more in the year after that.
If the court were to reject the new formula, lawmakers could be called into a special session later this summer or fall. The justices could also call for changes next year – potentially more funding that could require new tax money to pay for it.
The state has argued the new formula is designed to better target students at risk of falling behind academically. The districts say the amount falls short of what is needed. They argue an increase of nearly $900 million over two years is needed.
The arguments begin at 9 a.m. Each side gets 60 minutes.
