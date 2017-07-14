Kobach voter commission asked for public feedback and got more than it asked for

On Thursday the White House published more than 100 e-mails of feedback to the Election Integrity Commission, led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The commission, which has requested complete voter data from all 50 states, sought public feedback for its proposal. So far only one state, Arkansas, turned over its data before the effort was blocked by a lawsuit. The White House published e-mail feedback, which included detailed suggestions, compliments, criticism, jokes, conspiracy theories and lewd insults.

Christopher Breen, from Rapid City, S.D., complained that his state would not release voter information to the commission. “There is ample evidence to suggest that voting fraud occurred in the November 2016 election and in fact occurs in every election,” he wrote. “The real question is to what extent it occurs and what principalities and powers are behind the voting fraud.”

That was one of only two e-mails, out of more than 100, that expressed support for the Kobach-led effort to obtain state voter data.

Dave Huff wrote that he was worried that identity thieves would be able to hack his information if the last four digits of his Social Security number and other identifying information were released.

“Perhaps there is a safer, better way to go about your jousting at windmills?” wrote Jennifer Larsen, who shared the same concerns.

“Constitutionally, it is the role of the States to manage elections NOT the federal government,” wrote Collett O’Neill Olson, from Idaho.

“DO NOT RELEASE ANY OF MY VOTER DATA, PERIOD,” wrote Daniel Breer. Robert Oeser included a letter he’s written to the secretary of state in Vermont, requesting that his information not be shared.

“I removed my names from voter rolls,” wrote Alice Mulhern. “And I’m a Republican!”

Some questioned the motives of the commission’s effort: “I’m a conservative at heart,” wrote Robert Schober, from Bellingham, Wash. “…This ‘investigation’ seems to be (Trump’s) need to counteract the actual fact that he lost the popular vote.”

Others made jokes: “I voted in all 50 states,” wrote Beau from Oklahoma.

There were others who suggested that they make the commission less partisan. “I will only trust your committee if it is truly bi-partisan and is clearly trying to get the vote to every single citizen of this country — not just the safe Republican supporters,” wrote Sherrill Lawrence.

Some thought the commission should focus on a separate problem. Foreign national hacking into the election servers is a bigger issue, wrote Cheryl Schenk.

Some tried to be helpful. “Voting districts need to be drawn up by a non-partisan state committee in order to stop gerrymandering,” wrote Lynn Adams. She added, “Make election day a holiday so that everyone can vote.”

“We saw what you did in Kansas and we are now watching you more fervently,” wrote Stephen Lehew of New York.