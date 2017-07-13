Republicans fail in last-ditch push to ban medical treatments for transgender troops

In this Sept. 7, 2016, photo, Dr. David Klein, chief of adolescent medicine at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and an Air Force Major, listens to the heartbeat of Jenn Brewer, 13, at her monthly doctors appointment visit for monitoring of her treatment at the Pediatric Clinic at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va. Brewer is transitioning from male to female. Jacquelyn Martin AP