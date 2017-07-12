Distribution of pay raises among state workers prompts frustration

State workers who are not part of the first across-the-board pay raise for employees in nearly a decade are angry and frustrated, a Kansas official’s email suggests.
And a union representing employees said Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration is trying to cause division among workers.
Lawmakers included pay raises as part of the state budget passed in June. Workers who hadn’t received a raise in the past five years got a 5 percent increase, while workers who hadn’t received a raise in the past two years got a 2.5 percent increase.
The Brownback administration has been offering workers pay raises in recent years to give up their classified status and take non-classified positions. Workers who took those deals and received raises in many cases were excluded from the increases just approved by lawmakers and signed into law by Brownback.
Classified employees are covered by the Civil Service Act and can only be fired with cause. Non-classified workers are at-will employees and can be fired for any reason.
The director of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Water Bureau said in an email to employees Monday that she joined workers who did not receive raises in “your frustration and anger about the situation.” The director wrote that “deliberate technicalities” denied workers raises and impacts their families.
“I am counting on your continued professionalism, which no one can take away from you and for which I am grateful every day, to rise above this insult and carry on the mission of our Bureau and KDHE,” Jaime Gaggero said.
Gaggero encouraged workers to make state lawmakers aware of the “inequities created by this pay policy.”
The email was forwarded to news organizations by the Kansas Organization of State Employees, a union that represents state workers. Matt Keith, a spokesman for the KDHE, did not dispute the email’s authenticity but declined to comment.
“The pay raises in question were part of the state budget bill this session. As a policy, our agency does not comment on the budget. I will refer you to the Governor’s Office for any questions about the budget bill and pay raises,” Keith said.
KOSE director Robert Choromanski said many workers who gave up their classified status in order to receive raises are feeling aggrieved. But workers who held onto their civil service protections are now made to feel like second-class citizens by the Brownback administration, he said.
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, called Gaggero’s email “very frustrating.”
“We tried with the dollars we had, we tried to provide state employees that have been without a pay increase for seven years some remedy,” Ward said. “Is it perfect? No. Are we going to come back and try to improve it? Yes. But for the people who caused the crisis to criticize is again the hypocrisy of the Brownback administration.
Brownback supported the pay raises approved by the Legislature and did not exercise his line-item veto authority over them. His administration has criticized other additional spending in the budget as a “legislative wish list.”
“While Governor Brownback believes the state employee pay raises are well-deserved, the legislature excluded many long-serving employees from the pay increase plan and that has resulted in a lot of frustration amongst state workers,” spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said.
She also said many state workers will see their paychecks decrease because of income tax increases passed by lawmakers.
The Legislature approved the rate increases over Brownback’s veto in an effort to raise about $1.2 billion over two years to balance the budget. The increases came as part of a package that will also restore some tax credits and deductions.
Contributing: Hunter Woodall of The Kansas City Star
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments