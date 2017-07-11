Mort’s bar’s antique cop car must move for city project

A city plan to beautify downtown Wichita intersections will force Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar to find a new place to park its iconic and beloved 1957 Plymouth Belvedere police car.

The old-school police sedan, habitually parked in front of Mort’s at the southwest corner of First and Washington, will be losing its parking space to a City Council plan approved Tuesday to rebuild and re-landscape First and Second streets in the Old Town area.

“To be able to accommodate an on-street bike path and the additional room needed for aesthetic improvements, that parking will be gone,” said Gary Janzen, city engineer. “Typically no one uses that now except for that car they’ve got parked there, so we think there shouldn’t be too many issues.

“We have spent some time with them (Mort’s) and they’ve got other parking that can be done,” he said.

The car is one of a kind: black with a white roof, flash chrome bumpers and trim, a flashing light on top, a spotlight on the driver’s side and a vintage red air siren hanging off the passenger side.

The doors are decorated with a Mort’s logo in the shape of a police badge.

In the five years or so the car has been parked in front of Mort’s, it has become a Wichita symbol. Tourists from all over America, Europe, Asia and elsewhere take pictures of it and/or with it, said Tom Jones, Mort’s maintenance man.

“The city should have to wash it,” Jones said. “It’s become quite a novelty down here.”

Bar owner Morrie Sheets said he’s been told the car is the 11th-most photographed object in the city.

On any given night, “I probably see 14 or 15 people get their pictures taken in front,” Sheets said.

“Those meanies,” Sheets remarked when told that city officials want that corner for their street project and that the car will have to move on.

Nah, it ain’t happening. It’s set in concrete. Morrie Sheets, owner of Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar

“Nah, it ain’t happening” he said. “It’s set in concrete.”

He was just joking, as is his way.

He occasionally drives the car in parades and said, “we’ll drive it around at night when we want to make trouble.”

Really, “It’s no big deal” to move the car, Sheets said.

He said he understands that the city “wants to make Wichita look beautiful” for the NCAA basketball tournament games coming to the Intrust Bank Arena in March, and he’s happy to do his part for civic pride.

“We’re going to move it to the first stall (in the parking lot) before you enter the bar,” he said.