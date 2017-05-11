Images of White House in turmoil are likely to complicate Trump’s first foreign trip

1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause

1:15 From an Airbus jet at 34,000 feet, the lightning show was amazing

1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun

0:50 Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze

1:37 First A320 arrival

3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures

0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture

2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles

1:15 Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games