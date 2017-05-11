Comey’s farewell letter to FBI: ‘A President can fire an FBI Director for any reason’

1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause

1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun

0:50 Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze

1:37 First A320 arrival

2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles

8:20 Coach Bill Snyder on the Wildcats spring game

0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture

1:15 Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games

3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures