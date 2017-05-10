Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 1:24 Blind duck, friend make their daily march in Wichita 1:15 Umpire shortage affects local high school baseball games 0:50 Fidget spinning is the latest toy craze 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 1:37 First A320 arrival 8:20 Coach Bill Snyder on the Wildcats spring game 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate