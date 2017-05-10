Senate rejects plan to roll back Brownback tax policy

Senators voted down a bill Wednesday that would have rolled back much of Gov. Sam Brownback’s signature tax policy, leaving lawmakers still searching for a way to close the state’s budget shortfall.
The Senate voted 18-22 to reject House Bill 2067.
Senators who voted against the bill expressed reservations about advancing a package of tax increases before lawmakers decide how much spending on schools should be increased to respond to a Kansas Supreme Court decision that ruled funding is inadequate.
But supporters called the bill a “solid first step” toward solving the state’s fiscal problems. They argued that perfect should not be the enemy of the good in crafting a tax plan.
“It’s an anguished vote for me,” Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, said as he voted yes.
The plan would generate more than $1 billion over two years. The state faces a projected budget shortfall of about $900 million over the same time.
But if lawmakers approve additional spending for schools, the anticipated new revenue would likely not cover the cost. A school finance plan in the House calls for the state to ramp up education spending by $750 million over five years, but the bill has not been finalized.
Senators raised concerns that they were being asked to vote for a tax increase without knowing how much funding will be needed for schools.
“Given the situation we’re in with the courts right now, that’s not a gamble I’m going to take,” Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, said.
Senators were being pressured to make a decision, he said. He said lawmakers should vote against any tax plan until the cost of schools is known.
Conservative senators joined some Democrats in opposing the bill. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, said the bill would raise taxes on lower-income individuals.
“The taxpayer is the one picking up the tab here, we’re not, because we can’t control our spending,” Olson said.
The bill would provide enough revenue to increase funding to schools by as much as $150 million, however, said Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia. And the bill provides a structural fix to the budget, he argued.
“I think this is the fix,” Longbine said.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, said lawmakers need to tackle revenue in two bills: a bill to balance the budget and another to pay for funding increases to schools. Denning has previously proposed a utility surcharge as a way to fund education.
Denning voted yes on the bill, calling it “probably the most difficult decision I’ll make in my career.”
“We need to break this down into pieces we can manage,” Denning said.
Under the tax proposal in the Senate, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. Income above $100,000 would be taxed at 5.6 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would go to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.
The state now has two personal income tax brackets – 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent. A third bracket was eliminated as part of tax cuts passed in 2012.
The bill also would have again taxed certain business income that was exempted from taxation in 2012.
The proposal is the same as a plan the House came close to debating a week ago, before Republican leaders called off a discussion at the last minute.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
